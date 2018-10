Nawab did not return home after he went to his field on Saturday. (Representational)

A 50-year-old farmer, who was missing since Saturday, was found dead in Hoshaganj village, police said Monday.

A case of murder was registered against a man, Abdul, who was on the run following a complaint by the farmer's son, SHO OP Choudhary said.

According to his son, the farmer, Nawab, had gone to his fields on Saturday but he did not return home later, the SHO said, adding his body was found Sunday evening.