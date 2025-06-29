UP Man Falls Into Muddy Pond After His Own Cow Attacks Him, Dies

A 55-year-old man died in Nagla Ani village of Hathras district after being attacked by a bovine and falling into a muddy pond, police said.

His body was recovered after a two-hour-long struggle.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning when Santosh Kumar went to untie his cow near a pond in the village.

As he was untying the cow, he was attacked by another bovine present at the spot, causing him to fall into the pond.

Due to the marshy nature of the pond, Santosh became trapped and began sinking, police said.

Eyewitnesses and villagers rushed to his aid, attempting to pull him out, but their efforts were unsuccessful. It took approximately two hours to retrieve his body from the pond. During this time, police and administrative officials also arrived at the scene.

His body has been sent for post-mortem examination, said Mamta Singh, SHO, Mursan Kotwali police station.

