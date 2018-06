Mukesh was first booked under the provisions of a gangster act in 1997 (Representational)

A gangster, who was absconding since 1997, has been arrested from Mansurpur area in the district, police said here today.

Mukesh, who was carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 on his arrest, was caught last evening, said Circle Officer Rajive Kumar Singh.

He was first booked under the provisions of a gangster act in 1997, Mr Singh said.

