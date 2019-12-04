Dead Rat In UP Midday Meal: NGO Blacklisted, Case Filed Against Principal, 4 Others

A dead rat was found in the midday meal served in a school in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Four people and an NGO have been booked for negligence after a dead rat was found in the midday meal served in a school in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, police said today.

Principal Vinod Kumar, teachers Sanjive Kumar, Munnu Persad and Babita, and supplier of the midday meal, NGO Janklyan Samiti of Hapur, were booked after eight students and a teacher of Janata Inter-College in Mustafabad Panchenda village fell ill and were sent to hospital after the rat was found in one of the plates on Tuesday.

An inquiry was ordered by Additional District Magistrate Amit Kumar Singh after the incident was reported.

According to Mr Singh, the police registered a case against the five under section 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and section 273 (Sale of noxious food or drink) of the Indian Penal Code or IPC in this regard.

He said the NGO, which has been supplying midday meals in 30 schools in the district, has been blacklisted and food samples have been sent to a laboratory for testing.

Divisional Commissioner of Saharanpur division, Sanjay Kumar, has directed all district magistrates and officers of the Education Department of Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur and Shamli to keep a watch on the midday meals served at schools in their areas and ordered for strict action those found guilty.

