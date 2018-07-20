Body Of Class 8 Girl Found Hanging From Tree In UP's Muzaffarnagar

Police said they suspect the girl was raped and then killed in Majlispur Tofir village.

Muzaffarnagar | | Updated: July 20, 2018 19:35 IST
According to girl's family, she had gone to relive herself yesterday morning and did not return (File)

Muzaffarnagar: 

The body of a class 8 student, who had been missing for a day, was found hanging from a tree in a village in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh today, police said.

According to the girl's family, she had gone to relive herself yesterday morning, but did not return.

The body has been sent for postmortem.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

