Police are still looking for the accused. (Representational)

A 9-year-old boy was sexually assaulted, allegedly by a man in a Muzaffarnagar village on Friday evening, police said today.The boy was lured and taken to a forest by the man while he was playing near his house, Station House Officer, Titawi, Sube Singh said. He was rescued by locals after he cried out for help. A case had been registered on the complaint of the boy’s father. The accused, however, managed to escape and efforts to find him are underway, the SHO said.