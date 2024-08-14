'Wrapped In Proud Tricolours': Gautam Adani Posts Airport Terminals' Video On Eve Of Independence Day

Gautam Adani shared a video of airport terminals decorated with the tricolours

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has posted a video of airport terminals decorated in the colours of the national flag on the eve of Independence Day.

"As our nation celebrates 77 years of freedom, our airport terminals stand tall, wrapped in the proud Tricolour! Far more than just gateways, they symbolise our nation's soaring spirit, resilience and the optimism for a brighter future," Mr Adani said in the post on X.

As our nation celebrates 77 years of freedom, our airport terminals stand tall, wrapped in the proud Tricolour! Far more than just gateways, they symbolise our nation's soaring spirit, resilience and the optimism for a brighter future. @CSMIA_Officialpic.twitter.com/66g0DqGYdD — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) August 14, 2024

He also tagged the official X handle of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in the post that showed several clips of airport terminals decorated in colourful lights.

CSMIA's visual identity has been an integral part of its modernisation process. With the launch of CSMIA's new face, it became the first Indian airport to receive a unique visual identity.

Derived from a peacock feather, the acronym 'CSMIA' has been woven seamlessly in the logo. The new identity symbolises the three essential attributes: Pride in India, People of India and Global Standards, according to Adani Airports on its website.

The modernization and redevelopment of CSMIA is a reflection of India's rapid growth, it says.

The transformation of CSMIA, a brown-field project, is a one-of-its-kind unique infrastructural project in the world, unlike any other airport development projects.

With a vision to become one of the world's best airports, Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) has been continuously and consistently upgrading CSMIA to an airport that delights its guests by offering best-in-class comfort and convenience.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)