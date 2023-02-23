Woman Arrested For Trying To Set Herself On Fire In Mumbai

The woman has been turned over to the Marine Drive police station. (Representational)

Police on Thursday detained a woman outside the state secretariat Mantralaya in Mumbai where she had allegedly planned to set herself on fire.

According to officials, a bottle of petrol and a matchbox were recovered from her possession, and she was taken to Marine Drive Police station.

"Marine Drive Police detained the woman, identified as Lata Bai Patil, for trying to set herself ablaze," an official said.

More details awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)