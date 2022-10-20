Mumbai Builder Dies, Jumped From Home Gym On 23rd Floor

The builder allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the 23rd floor of a building

Well known real estate developer Paras Porwal allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the 23rd floor of a building in Mumbai today, a police official said.

Police later found a note at the 57-year-old builder's gym in which it was mentioned that nobody was responsible for his death and no enquiry should be made with anyone, the police said.

Paras Porwal jumped to his death at around 6 am from the balcony of the gym at his residence in Shanti Kamal housing society building near Mumbai's Chinchpokli railway station, the official told Press Trust of India.

A passer-by alerted the police following which personnel from the local police station reached to the spot, he said.

The body was taken to a civic-run hospital for a forensic examination, he said.

An investigation is on to find out the reason behind the extreme step taken by Paras Porwal, the official told Press Trust of India.

More details awaited.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)