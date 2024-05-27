Watch: Mumbai Teen Drives Father's BMW On Busy Road With Man On Bonnet

The video - which is in wide circulation on social media - was recorded by locals

A man has been arrested in Mumbai after a viral video showed him lying on the bonnet of a moving BMW which was being driven by a 17-year-old boy, the police said.

The video shows Subham Mitalia lying on the BMW bonnet as the teenager drives it around the Shivaji Chowk area in Mumbai's Kalyan on Saturday.

The video - which is in wide circulation on social media - was recorded by locals in the area.

While Subham Mitalia, 21, was arrested, a case has been registered against the teenager and his father.

Officials said the car is registered in the name of the minor's father who is a government official.

"The case has been registered against the official for allowing his underage son to drive without a driving license," officials said.