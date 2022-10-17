Viral Video Shows Auto Running On Mumbai Railway Platform

The autorickshaw driver was reportedly fined Rs 500 under the Railway Act.

An autorickshaw is seen driving on a platform inside a Mumbai train station in a video now viral on social media. The driver of the vehicle has been fined by the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

The incident took place on Wednesday around 1 am at Kurla station. "The autorickshaw entered platform no 1 from the rear entrance by accident while the station was empty and no trains were present. After being alerted to the presence of the vehicle, the Railway Protection Force safely removed the autorickshaw from the station and later seized it," said Shivaji Sutar, Kurla chief public relations officer.

A video of the autorickshaw on the platform was shared by several social media users demanding action against the driver.

The clip shows the vehicle near the edge on the platform as a small group of people try to talk to the driver and later push the autorickshaw away from the platform. In response, The Railway Police Force Mumbai Division tweeted in Hindi.

"Taking the Twitter complaint seriously, the report is as follows......After seizing the auto rickshaw and bringing the auto driver to RPF post Kurla, a case was registered against him under CR No.1305/22 U/S 159 RA and the said accused was arrested on 12/10/2022 by Hon'ble 35th Court of CSMT was presented before him and punished," the tweet read.

