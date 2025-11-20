Thrashed Over Hindi-Marathi Row In Train, Thane Student Dies By Suicide

A college student died by suicide in Maharashtra's Thane allegedly due to mental stress after a group of people thrashed him over an argument on the Hindi-Marathi language row, officials said.

The student, Arnav Khaire, was a resident of Kalyan East in Thane.

The student's father said his son was thrashed by the group of people in a train that he routinely took to reach his college in Mulund.

During one such commute, an argument broke out over the Hindi-Marathi language. At least five people thrashed him severely.

Khaire's father Jitendra Khaire told the police that his son died by suicide due to the mental stress caused by the assault.

The police have started an investigation and a search is on to find the accused.