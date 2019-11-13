19-Year-Old Woman Commits Suicide In Mumbai's Bandra: Police

Probe is underway to ascertain the exact cause, the police said.

A 19-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in Bandra in Mumbai, the police said on Tuesday.

The woman committed suicide at her house on SV Road in Bandra West on Saturday, said Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Manoj Sharma.

"She was staying in the flat with her uncle but was alone when she took the extreme step. She phoned a person she was apparently in a relationship with and told him... Her body was found by the man and another girl when they arrived at the deceased's flat," said a Bandra police station official.

He said the two alerted the police, who rushed the girl to nearby Bhabha Hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Probe is underway to ascertain the exact cause, the police said.

An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered at Bandra police station.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)

