Tech Glitch Hits Mumbai Airport: 5 Latest Developments

Mumbai airport authorities said the snag was caused due to a network interruption due to construction activities elsewhere in the city and the connectivity was being restored.

"There has been [a] cable cut that has led to network interruption at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. This was a result of ongoing work elsewhere in the city. As per the latest report, the lines are coming back online our airport staff are working with the airlines to be able to facilitate and address concerns," Mumbai International Airport Private Limited (MIAL) said.

It had earlier said, "Our passengers are requested to allocate additional time for check-in and also to kindly connect with their respective airlines, owing to a temporary network interruption outside the airport due to ongoing development in the city."

"Our teams are present on the ground and manual processing has been initiated to facilitate all passengers. We sincerely regret the inconvenience and thank our passengers for their understanding," the statement read.