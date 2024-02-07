Suspicious Boat Found Near Mumbai Coast, 3 On Board Being Questioned

Further investigation is underway, police added.

Mumbai police have launched a probe after a fishing boat was suspiciously found roaming near the city's coast area on Tuesday, officials said.

According to police, a suspicious boat named "Abdullah Sharif" was found roaming near the Gateway of India.

The boat had three people on board, all of them hailing from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari, and they are being questioned.

However, for now, nothing suspicious has been found from the suspects.

"The boat has arrived from Kuwait and has been impounded. The three people are being questioned. Colaba Police is present at the spot," officials said.

Further investigation is underway, they added.

