'Stop...Get Into The Car': Mumbai Police Advise Against Kiki Challenge

Mumbai police also put out the message on digital signboards in the city.

Mumbai police today advised people against taking up the viral 'Kiki dance challenge', saying it poses a serious threat to their safety.



In a tweet today Mumbai police said, "We love your safety and can't leave it to be decided by Kiki!" The police used hash tags #GetInToTheCar #kikiChallenge #InMySafetyFeelings to drive home the message.



Kiki is an internet challenge started by Canadian rapper Drake, which involves jumping out of a moving car and dancing alongside it to his song 'In My Feelings'.



Mumbai police also displayed similar messages on digital boards installed in the city. "Kiki is bored of her own challenge. Stop it! #GetIntoTheCar”,the message read.



On July 26, the Mumbai police had warned the people about the trend. "Not just a risk for you but your act can put life of others at risk too. Desist from public nuisance or face the music!" the police had said on Twitter.

