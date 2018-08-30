Two Boys Arrested In Jammu and Kashmir For Performing Kiki Challenge

Yougal Manhas, SSP requests parents to educate children about the bad consequences of the challenge.

Dancing on roads on the Kiki song landed two boys from Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district in a jail, the police said today.

The internet has been flooded with the Kiki challenge, also known as 'In My Feelings Challenge', in the last few months. The challenge involves jumping out of a moving car and dancing alongside it to Canadian rapper Drake's song, Kiki do you love me.

Two boys - Veenesh Chibber and Chetan Bali - were arrested for taking the challenge on road, senior superintendent of police Yougal Manhas said.

The incident came to light after the boys filmed the video of the act and shared it on Facebook last evening, he said.

Mr Manhas said police advises people not to perform any adventurous act especially on roads, which endangers their lives.

Parents are also requested to educate their children about the bad consequences of the challenge, the SSP said.