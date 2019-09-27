SpiceJet Cancels 2 Flights Over Technical Glitches, Hundreds Affected

Two other departures of SpiceJet flights to Vijaywada and Kanpur were also cancelled (File Photo)

Hundreds of Spicejet passengers had a tough time at the Mumbai airport on Friday after the airline cancelled two of its flights and delayed another two, citing technical reasons.

According to a source, while one flight was delayed by more than six hours, another departed after a delay of over four hours.

Spicejet admitted to the development but said passengers were informed accordingly without divulging much information.

"Two morning departures to Kolkata and Hyderabad were delayed due to technical reasons today. The flights have already departed," an airline spokesperson said.

Two other departures to Vijaywada and Kanpur were also cancelled, he said adding passengers had been informed on time.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.