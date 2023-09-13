Spa Manager Siphoned Off Rs 48 Lakh By Swapping QR Code At Mumbai Airport

Based on the company official's complaint, an FIR was registered on Monday. (Representational)

Police have registered an FIR against the manager of a spa at the Mumbai airport for allegedly swapping the QR code on a billing desk there for online payments and siphoning off Rs 48 lakh, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused allegedly linked the QR code to his account and siphoned off Rs 48 lakh, the official from Sahar police station said.

After getting a tip-off, a senior official of the spa company conducted an audit and the matter came to light. Later, the accused was removed from the job and his card for access to the airport was taken back, he said.

Based on the company official's complaint, an FIR was registered on Monday against the accused under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code, including 420 (cheating and dishonesty), the police said, adding that further investigation is on into the case.

