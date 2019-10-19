Security Mock-Drill Shows Mumbai Cops Reaching Late Due To Traffic

The exercise was conducted in pitch darkness of night, the official added. (File)

In a bid to fine-tune the security apparatus in the event of a terror attack, the Armed forces and the city police conducted a comprehensive security exercise or mock drill, a police official said on Friday.

Interestingly, the scenario took into account the possibility that Mumbai Police would not be able to reach the spot quickly due to heavy traffic.

The exercise, which lasted for over five hours, was conducted in pitch darkness of night at the Air Force station in the western suburb of Kalina on Thursday, the official added.

Personnel of the Air Force, Army, National Security Guard, Force One (Maharashtra police's special force) and Mumbai police's Quick Response Team were shown engaged in an anti-terror operation, he said, adding that tear bombs, chili bombs and crackers were used in the exercise.

The 'script' ran thus: terrorists enter two buildings on the Air Station premises, take some persons hostage.

Various agencies are alerted, including the police (who are delayed because of traffic), and eventually the terrorists are eliminated in a multi-agency operation.

The drill tested the coordination skills of various security agencies, effectiveness of electronic surveillance, predictability of defence and ability to undertake urban warfare, the official said.

