Salman Khan's Security Team Gets More Personnel After Gunshots Near Home

Salman Khan has also been asked to inform cops before moving out of his house. (FILE)

Additional personnel have been added to Bollywood actor Salman Khan's security a day after gunshots were heard outside his home in Mumbai. He earlier had two personal security officers (PSO), two commandoes, two escort vehicles and 11 cops under Y+ category security, now three more cops and one PSO have been added to his team. His security level has not been upgraded, only more personnel have been added.

Salman Khan has also been asked to inform the Mumbai Police before moving out of his house. He has been advised to stay at home unless something important comes up.

Two people fired four rounds outside Bandra's Galaxy Apartments, around 5 am and fled from the spot. Later, CCTV footage released by the police showed the men on a motorcycle. The man riding pillion was also seen firing shots.

The motorbike, which was abandoned near Mount Mary Church, a little over a kilometre from the actor's house, was registered in the name of a man living in the Panvel area of Navi Mumbai, officials said.

A probe revealed that the abandoned two-wheeler was registered in the name of a person residing in Panvel, and a team from the crime branch went there and brought the vehicle owner and two others for questioning, the official said.

The police are questioning the owner of the motorcycle. The man had recently sold the two-wheeler, assistant commissioner of police Panvel Ashok Rajput said.

Police are also trying to gather information if the two accused or the bike dealer or owner are linked to the trespassing case at Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse.

They are also trying to analyse why the accused would go to Panvel to purchase a bike, when the firing was to take place in Bandra, hence suspicion of links with the Panvel farmhouse case.

It is also being examined whether there was a plan to target his farmhouse again.

Two people were arrested in January this year for trying to enter Salman Khan's farmhouse. Cops said that both people were from other states and had come to Mumbai to see film stars. They had tried to enter the farmhouse climbing a tree adjacent to the boundary fence.

Both men are part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang that is behind several high-profile criminal cases, according to police sources. Gangster Bishnoi is currently in jail for his involvement in several police cases including that of famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala and Rajput leader and Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.

The plan of the crime was allegedly hatched in the United States, where Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, entrusted the task of selecting shooters to Rohit Godara, another gangster also based in the US. Anmol Bishnoi later claimed responsibility for the attack on a Facebook post.

The police have registered a first information report (FIR) against an "unidentified person" under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act.