Ready For Talks: Devendra Fadnavis To Agitating Farmers

He also appealed agitators not to hold up the traffic so that students appearing for class 10 exams in the city are not delayed.
Thousand of farmers have arrived in Mumbai after a six-day-long march from Nashik and are planning to lay siege to the state legislature complex here today.
"We will talk to them and sort out their issues. The Government is positive on their demands. Most of the agitators are tribals, and their main demand is forest land rights," Mr Fadnavis told PTI.
"I have only made an appeal that they should not cause any problem to the traffic since it's an exam day and more than one lakh students will get affected," Mr Fadnavis said.