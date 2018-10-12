Rename Mumbai Railway Station After BR Ambedkar, Ramdas Athawale Demands

Ramdas Athawale said that he would soon meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to submit this demand.

Mumbai | | Updated: October 12, 2018 14:56 IST
"Ambedkar spent a lot of time in Mumbai. It will be appropriate to name the station after him," he said.

Mumbai: 

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday demanded that Mumbai Central railway station be renamed Babasaheb Ambedkar. In a statement issued Friday, the Union minister of state for Social Justice and Empowerment said that he would soon meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to submit this demand.

"Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar had spent a lot of time I Mumbai and led several social movements. It will be appropriate to name Mumbai Central station after him," Mr Athawale said.

"We would also be happy if Babasaheb's name is given to Mumbai Central railway station," Mr Athawale said.

Earlier in July this year, Elphinstone Road station on Western Railway's suburban network was rechristened Prabhadevi. The decision to change the name of Elphinstone Road station was approved by the Maharashtra Assembly on December 16, 2016.

