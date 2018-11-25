Pregnant Woman Kicked In Stomach By Husband Loses Baby In Maharashtra

Police in Maharashtra have registered a case against a man for assaulting wife. (Representational)

Police in Thane district of Maharashtra have registered a case against a man after he allegedly assaulted his pregnant wife which resulted in miscarriage.

A case under IPC sections 315 (act done with intent to prevent child being born alive) and 498-A (husband or in-laws treating a woman with cruelty) was registered against Ganesh Save, the accused, and his parents, police said Saturday.

Nobody has been arrested in the case yet, police said.

The 31-year-old victim said in the complaint that after her marriage in November last year, she was facing harassment from the in-laws for dowry.

Three days ago, the woman alleged, Ganesh kicked her in the stomach despite knowing that she was pregnant.

She was taken to a hospital Friday after experiencing acute stomach pain. The doctors found that she had suffered a miscarriage, she said.

Kasarvadavli police in the city are conducting further probe.