Meghan Markle Opens Up About Miscarriage, Says Letting Go Took "Courage"

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has opened up about the deeply personal experience of suffering a miscarriage in 2020, during a recent episode of her podcast Archetypes: Confessions of a Female Founder.

Speaking with Reshma Saujani, founder of Girls Who Code and CEO of Moms First, Meghan reflected on the emotional toll of continuing to "perform" professionally while coping with private grief, People reported.

"I've spoken about the miscarriage that we experienced," Meghan, 43, said. "In some parallel way, when you have to learn to detach from the thing that you have so much promise and hope for... and to be okay at a certain point to let something go, something go that you plan to love for a long time."

Her words were in response to Saujani, who shared her struggles with serial miscarriages while running her non-profit. Saujani described Meghan's reflections as "really insightful," adding that it felt like the Duchess was "reading my diaries."

Meghan first revealed her miscarriage in a personal essay published by The New York Times in November 2020. She recounted the moment she felt a sharp cramp while holding her firstborn, Archie, and knew she was losing her second child.

"Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few," she wrote at the time.

Now a mother to Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, Meghan spoke on the podcast about the joys of motherhood, admitting, "I love being a mom so much. It's my favourite thing."

She also shared how challenging it can be to take a break from parenting, often finding herself scrolling through pictures of her children when away from them. "It's the parenting paradigm... so full on, and I wouldn't trade it for anything," she said.

The conversation also touched on the pressure to balance professional ambition with traditional motherhood, something both women said should not be mutually exclusive.