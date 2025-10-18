Pooja Bedi On Brother's Suicide While Pregnant With Alaya: "Didn't Want Trauma To Lead To Miscarriage"

Actor Kabir Bedi ruled the 80s and 90s in Hindi cinema. But behind the success was also a personal struggle that brought immense pain. He lost his son Siddharth Bedi at the age of 26 to suicide. His son suffered from schizophrenia, which ultimately led to him taking the drastic step. In a recent conversation, Kabir Bedi's daughter, actress Pooja Bedi, opened up about the trauma that the family went through and how fearful she was of a miscarriage since she was pregnant with Alaya F at that point.

What's Happening

Elaborating on the emotional toll that the loss of her brother took on the family, Pooja Bedi told podcaster and TV host Siddharth Kannan, "My brother died by suicide when I was pregnant with Alaya. His death came as a huge shock. It was very tough for my father-he walked into the room and saw it. I can't imagine what they went through at that point in time."

It was paramount for Pooja Bedi to maintain emotional stability at that point. The actress spoke about how she had to keep calm despite the heartbreaking news.

Pooja Bedi continued, "They tried to calm me down. I wanted to stay calm for the child in my tummy. I didn't want the trauma to lead to a miscarriage or impact my baby. I stayed positive. As much as I loved him and missed him, I knew his journey had ended-and mine still had to continue."

Pooja Bedi On Brother Siddharth's Last Message To Family

The actress further shared how her brother had left behind sweet messages for her and her unborn child, and even her mother.

She said, "He had left a very sweet message for me and my child. He even wrote a letter to my mom. That incident was unnecessary, but he decided to end his journey. I really wish he had done things differently and lived."

Pooja Bedi On Her Bond With Her Brother

Furthermore, the actress poked about how she and her brother were "inseparable". From the same bedroom to the same toothbrush, they would share everything.

She added, "We had the same friends, loved the same food, and went to the same boarding school. He was just one and a half years younger than me. We were extremely close."

In A Nutshell

Pooja Bedi opened up about her brother Siddharth's tragic loss due to suicide after he was diagnosed with schizophrenia. She spoke about the emotional impact it left on her and her family. She also added that despite the circumstances, she had to be calm as she was pregnant with Alaya.