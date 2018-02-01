Police Inspector Commits Suicide Allegedly After Fight With Wife

Rameshsingh Pardeshi, 58, who was posted at the Crime Branch in Dhule, shot himself in the head with his service revolver in front of his wife at their residence around 12.30 am, Superintendent of Police M Ramkumar said.
Mr Pardeshi had some disagreements with his wife following which the couple had a fight late Wednesday night.
During the heated argument, the inspector shot himself in the head and collapsed, he said.
On hearing the screams of his wife, some police personnel living in the neighbourhood rushed to Mr Pardeshi's residence and took him to hospital where he was declared dead before admission, another official said.
The inspector was scheduled to retire from service in May this year and had planned to shift to Nashik where his son stays, he said.
A case has been registered in connection with the incident.