Over 30,000 Cops To Ensure Security Of New Year Revellers

Over 30,000 police personnel will be on roads across the megalopolis to ensure safety and security of New Year revellers, a senior official said on Thursday."Over 30,000 policemen will be on the bandobast duty during the New Year celebrations to provide safety and security to citizens to avoid any untoward incidents," Mumbai Police spokesperson and DCP Deepak Deoraj told reporters here.The City Police will be assisted by the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Home Guards, and other law enforcement agencies.Special teams have been formed to ensure safety and security of women and children participating in the celebrations to welcome New Year.To ensure incident-free revelry, the police have already launched combing operations in various parts of the city and have detained anti-social elements as well as "history-sheeters".Security checks are also being put in place at important spots in the city."We are appealing to citizens to remain alert and report to police if they notice any suspicious movement," Mr Deoraj said.DCPs will be present at locations like Gateway of India, Marine Lines, Juhu Chowpaty, Madh Island etc. which are preferred by people to celebrate the December 31 night."There is no specific intelligence input, but the Mumbai Police always remain alert to avoid any untoward incident," Mr Deoraj added.