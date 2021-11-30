No Covid Patient In Mumbai Infected With 'Omicron' Variant: Mayor

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that there was no case of new Covid variant Omicron.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Monday assured that no case of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron has been reported in Mumbai and alerted authorities to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Speaking to ANI, Ms Pednekar said, "There is not a single patient in Mumbai who has been infected with the Omicron virus. Around 100 people from South Africa have come to Mumbai and surrounding cities. One of them tested COVID-19 positive. His medical report is being examined. But, at present, there is no Omicron infected patient in Mumbai."

Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that as per the instructions of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, all possible decisions are being looked upon to control this new virus.

The mayor said that the citizens coming to Mumbai from abroad at the airport are being quarantined and given proper medical check-ups. "Adequate oxygen stocks, beds, ICU beds are also available in large quantities in all the hospitals in Mumbai. Therefore, all the systems in Mumbai are ready to fight with this new virus, in case needed," Mayor Kishori Pednekar said.

A resident of Dombivli in Mumbai, who arrived from South Africa on November 24, tested positive upon arrival. The health officials are yet to ascertain if he is infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Dr Pratibha Panpatil, health officer, Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), said on Monday, "A person, who returned from South Africa, has been tested positive for COVID-19. His samples will be sent for genome sequencing to ascertain whether he has been infected with new variant Omricon."

Dr Panpatil further added, "He had travelled from South Africa to Mumbai via Delhi. He has been quarantined at Municipal Corporation's isolation room. Meanwhile, his brother has been tested negative, and other family members samples will be collected on Monday."

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar further informed that schools for all classes will be opened from December 1. "Schools will reopen for all classes from December 1. But since all children are not vaccinated for COVID-19 yet, probably parents won't send their children. It's completely fine. Online classes will continue anyway," Ms Pednekar said.