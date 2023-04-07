Covid Variant XBB1.16 Driving Spike In Cases, See Symptoms And Precautions

The World Health Organization is closely watching the Covid subvariant XBB.1.16.

India reported over 5,000 new covid cases in the last 24 hours. The Omicron variant XBB.1.16 is thought to be responsible for the abrupt increase in covid cases in India. The World Health Organization is closely watching the Covid subvariant XBB.1.16. It added XBB.1.16 to its list of variants under watch on March 22.

"In India, XBB.1.16 has replaced the other variants that are in circulation. So this is one to watch," said Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO's COVID-19 technical lead, during a March 29 press conference.

Symptoms of this variant include fever that gradually climbs and lasts for 1-2 days, sore throat, bodily soreness, headaches and abdominal discomfort. The XBB.1.16 variant does not cause any severe problems. However, people with underlying health concerns and those with respiratory conditions should use extreme caution.

As per a circular issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, patients with Covid-19 must be under home isolation. Physical distancing, indoor mask use, hand hygiene and symptomatic management (hydration, antipyretics, antitussive) are some of the must-dos if you catch the virus. Furthermore, patients should also monitor their temperature and oxygen saturation.

Dr SK Sarin, Director at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) told NDTV that at least 98 per cent of the samples collected from patients infected with COVID-19 in Delhi contain traces of the XBB.1.16 variant. He added that although XBB.1.16 variant is not very lethal, it spreads very quickly.

"Despite the rise in infections, deaths have been low. Cough and cold are among the common symptoms found in patients infected with the XBB.1.16 variant," he said.

Dr Sarin also encouraged people with comorbidities and those who are overweight to take proper steps to avoid catching the virus. He also advised individuals to take booster dosages if they had not earlier. "Those who have been infected with the virus may face lung, heart, kidney and brain may face complications for a long time," he continued.