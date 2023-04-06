XBB1.16 Variant Found In 98% Delhi Covid Samples, Not Lethal: Top Doctor

Delhi's COVID-19 positivity rate breached the 25 per cent mark on Wednesday.

At least 98 per cent of the samples collected from patients infected with COVID-19 in Delhi contain traces of XBB.1.16 variant, a senior doctor at the city's Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) told NDTV.

Delhi's COVID-19 positivity rate breached the 25 per cent mark on Wednesday as the city recorded 509 fresh cases in a single day.

Though XBB.1.16 variant is not very lethal, it spreads very fast, Dr SK Sarin, Director, ILBS, said.

"Despite the rise in infections, deaths have been been low. Cough and cold are among the common symptoms found in patients infected with the XBB.1.16 variant," he said.

Dr Sarin also advised people with comorbidities and overweight people to take adequate precautions to avoid contracting the virus. He also asked people to take booster doses if not already taken.

"Those who have been infected with the virus may face lung, heart, kidney and brain may face complications for a long time," he said.

Delhi has witnessed an increase in the number of fresh Covid cases over the last few days amid a sharp rise in the figure of H3N2 influenza cases in the country.

Delhi's positivity rate currently stands at 26.54 per cent, the highest in nearly 15 months. It was in January last year that the positivity rate has touched the 30 per cent mark.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 521 cases, the highest single-day rise since August 27 last year. The city also recorded one death, according to data shared by the city health department.

With the fresh cases, the city's infection tally has increased to 20,12,064.

The Delhi government is keeping an eye on the sudden rise in Covid cases in the national capital and is "prepared to face any eventuality", Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said.

Mr Kejriwal added there was no need to worry for now and that the city government was taking all required steps.

Cases have been on the rise in the country too. This morning, India recorded 5,335 fresh cases, which is 20 per cent more than yesterday. Daily cases have crossed the 5,000-mark for the first time since September 23 last year.