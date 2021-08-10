Navi Mumbai Teen Strangles Mother With Belt After Fight Over Studies: Report

After strangling her mother, the girl tried to pass it off as an accidental death (Representational)

A 15-year-old girl allegedly strangled her mother to death with a karate belt after a fight over her studies in Navi Mumbai, the police said today.

The girl later tried to pass it off as a case of accidental death, they said.

The incident took place in Navi Mumbai's Airoli area on July 30.

The girl and her 40-year-old mother used to have frequent quarrels as the woman wanted her daughter to pursue a medical course, but she to do so, an official at Rabale police station told news agency Press Trust of India.

The girl had last month also complained to the police about her mother, following which the police reportedly counselled the family members.

On July 30, the girl informed the police that her mother fell and died, the official said.

The body was sent for a forensic examination and the report revealed that the woman was strangled to death, he said.

During questioning, the teenage girl told the police that she had strangled her mother with a karate belt after a fight with her, the official told news agency PTI.

The girl was detained on Monday and a case was registered under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), he said.



