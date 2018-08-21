Navi Mumbai Shiv Sena Corporator Charged With Molesting Teen

Namdeo Bhagat is absconding according to police

A Shiv Sena corporator from Navi Mumbai has been charged with molesting a 19-year-old college student after promising to help her financially, said police today.

Namdeo Bhagat, a Shiv Sena member of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), allegedly molested the teen at his farmhouse in Dighode village near the coastal town of Uran in adjoining Raigad district on Sunday last, a police official said.

The 51-year-old corporator, who is also a member of the NMMC standing committee, had called the victim to his farmhouse on the pretext of helping her financially, he said.

The woman filed a complaint after which an offence under IPC section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) was registered against the corporator yesterday at the Uran police station, the official said.

Namdeo Bhagat is absconding, he said, adding further probe is underway.

