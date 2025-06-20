Uddhav Plans Party Dinner To Keep Flock Together Ahead Of Key Polls

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray is scheduled to host a dinner for party MPs and MLAs in Bandra on Friday, in what is perceived as a strategic move to keep the flock together ahead of the crucial elections for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai and civic bodies across the state.

Several party leaders have quit and switched over to the Shiv Sena ahead of the local bodies poll in the state.

The dinner at Taj Lands End Hotel, which will include party office bearers, also assumes significance amid speculation over a possible patch-up between Uddhav and his brother, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray. Sources said Uddhav wants to take into confidence his public representatives and office bearers before making any proposal to the MNS for an alliance.

A meeting of all district heads is also supposed to take place at Sena Bhavan during the day.

While addressing the 59th foundation day of the Shiv Sena on Thursday, Uddhav attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally, the Shiv Sena, saying: "What people want will happen. We will see how it is to be done. The BJP and Shinde Sena do not want Marathi parties to unite. If you try to finish the Thackeray brand, we will finish off the BJP."

At a recent meeting at Matoshree, Uddhav had sought the opinion of all former corporators on a possible alliance with the MNS. He said he will not go ahead with the alliance without the former corporators' nod.

Sources said all the former corporators supported the idea and said it was the right time to join hands with the MNS.

More than 50% of the former corporators of undivided Shiv Sena, who won in the 2017 BMC polls, have already shifted loyalties to the Eknath Shinde camp. So, the meeting with the former corporators is seen as an attempt to avoid further defections.