Navi Mumbai Civic Body To Give Financial Aid To Children Orphaned By Covid

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) in Maharashtra announced on Saturday that it will provide financial assistance to the local children, who were orphaned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Besides this, monetary assistance will also be provided to those women, who lost their husband due to the health crisis.

The assistance to orphans will be in the range of Rs 1,000 to Rs 6,000 based on the age of the child. Women who have lost their husband due to COVID-19 will get Rs 1.5 lakh and they will be provided equipment worth Rs 1 lakh for self-employment, the NMMC said in a statement.

Talking to reporters, Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar said, "The future of many children may become bleak if they don''t get support immediately after they lose their parents. However, it is also true that it is impossible to compensate for the loss the children suffer due to the death of their parents and women who lose their husband."

"It is a social commitment of the corporation to provide welfare schemes to such children and women for their education, employment and financial independence so that they live with dignity" he added.