Navi Mumbai Gets Its First Metro: Check Out Route, Fares, Timings

Navi Mumbai is the third city in Maharashtra where Maha Metro is executing a metro rail project.

Navi Mumbai's Metro Rail began its operations yesterday with Line 1 linking Belapur to Pendhar, covering 11.1 km. In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), the Urban Transport Department of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said, "Today 11.1 km of new metro line (Navi Mumbai Metro Line-1) has been opened for passenger service between Belapur to Pendhar in Navi Mumbai. It is going to provide ease of travel to millions of Mumbaikars."

The metros have amenities like air-conditioned coaches, parking facilities, ramps for senior citizens, and CCTV surveillance.

Initially planned for completion in 2014, the project faced setbacks due to contractor negligence and the impact of the pandemic.

In a follow-up post, the Ministry added, "The line could be opened for passenger service after completion of a number of pending activities after clearance from Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS)."

The department is also working on the "construction of additional exit/entry, station façade work, trials related to Automatic Train Operation mode which are essentially required for smooth train operation."

Fare Structure

Rs 10 for 0 to 2 KM

Rs 15 for 2 to 4 KM

Rs 20 for 4 to 6 KM

Rs 25 for 6 to 8 KM

Rs 30 for 8 to 10 KM

Rs 40 for distances beyond 10 KM

Routes

Metro Line 1 covers 11.1 km, connecting Belapur and Pendhar with a total of 11 stations. The strategically located depot at Taloja Panchanand supports smooth operations and maintenance for this essential transportation link.

The schedule for metro services started from November 18 onwards. The first service is now available from 6 am with the last train running at 10 pm. The trains will run at a frequency of 15 minutes, providing regular and convenient transportation options for commuters.

City and Industrial Development Corporation will pay Rs 850 crore to the Maha Metro to complete the remaining work on Line 1 of Navi Mumbai Metro. It also agreed to pay an additional Rs 885 crore and taxes for running metro rail services on this line for 10 years.