Murder Accused Smuggles 10 Blades In His Stomach In Maharashtra's Thane, Say Police

The prisoner at the Thane District Jail was charged for allegedly smuggling 10 blades. (Representational)

An undertrial prisoner lodged at the Thane District Jail was charged for allegedly smuggling 10 blades inside his stomach, police said on Wednesday.

The jail staff noticed something suspicious about Diwakar Yadav alias Rocky when he returned to the jail from his hearing in court on February 18, police official Ashok Sawant said.

As the police forced him to pass stool, a capsule containing 10 blades got ejected from his rectum, the official said, adding that the purpose of smuggling the blades is yet to be ascertained.

An offence has been registered against the man under section 188 (disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Prisons Act, the official said.

The accused has been lodged in jail in a case of murder, which was registered with the MHB police station at Borivili in 2017, he added.