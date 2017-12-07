Mumbai Woman Killed Husband, Kept Body In Septic Tank For 13 Years

The cops conducted the first raid on Monday, after receiving information that Farida, 43, was running a brothel at her home in Gandhipada. The police rescued four women and arrested Farida and a customer. "On Tuesday night, we have received information that Farida is not only involved in the sex racket, but she had also killed several people, including her husband," said Senior Inspector Kiran Kabadi from Boisar police station.
During the interrogation, she confessed to killing her husband, Sahdev, 30. She told the cops that she had killed him 13 years ago and had buried his body in the septic tank under the bathroom. "After taking permission from seniors, we dug out the body on Wednesday. Farida further revealed that she killed Sahdev by hitting him on the head while he was asleep. The reason behind the murder is not clear yet. Our investigations are on," Kabadi added.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)