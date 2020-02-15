Mumbai Woman Jumps Off Autorickshaw After Remarks By Driver: Cops

The woman panicked and jumped out of the running vehicle, police said (Representational)

An autorickshaw driver was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly staring at a woman passenger, she jumped off from the running vehicle as she felt threatened. She sustained head injuries, the police said on Saturday.

The 21-year-old woman had boarded the autorickshaw on Thursday night and had asked to be ferried to Panchratna area in the north-eastern suburb, the police said.

"However, the rickshaw driver who was constantly staring at her through the rear-view mirror told her she will have to go where he wanted to go and not to where she had asked. He then took the vehicle in the wrong direction," he said.

"The woman panicked and jumped out of the running vehicle near Mulund Darshan building, hitting her head against a speed-breaker on the road. Passers-by took the woman to a hospital, where she is recuperating, while the rickshaw driver sped off," he added.

Based on her complaint, the police began checking the CCTV footage of the area and zeroed in on the 35-year-old driver and arrested him on Friday under section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police said.