Mumbai Woman Helps Police Arrest 3 Criminals, Seize Foreign Pistol

A woman helped police arrest three criminals and seize a foreign-made pistol and five live cartridges in Wadala area of Mumbai, a police official said today.

He identified the arrested persons as Shamshad Ali Siddique alias Sameer Hunter (32), Kundan Gopal Singh Negi (39) and Sakib Hameed Girgaonkar (42), all of whom have many cases against their names.

"Siddique kept a bag in the Wadala house of a woman named Neelofer Kazi, whom he got to know some two months ago. When she realised it contained a pistol, cartridges and a knife, she alerted her elder brother Salaam Kazi. The siblings then approached police," the official said.

The three criminals were arrested, an official said.

The three accused will be in police custody till March 13, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Port Zone) Rashmi Karindikar.