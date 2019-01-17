Mumbai Woman Allegedly Molested by Senior Colleague In Car

No arrest has been made so far and efforts were on to trace the accused (Representational)

A 45-year-old senior official of a private company has been booked for allegedly molesting a woman colleague, a police official said Thursday.

The 35-year-old woman, employed with the Bengaluru-based company which also has its office in Mumbai, alleged that the accused, working as head of operations at the same firm, called her to a restaurant in suburban Bandra on January 4 to discuss some official work, he said.

The woman, a resident of suburban Chembur, reached the place around 3.30 pm that day.

The accused, who arrived there in his car from Andheri, told the woman that they could have a discussion in his vehicle, he said.

When the woman sat in his car, the man allegedly passed obscene remarks at her, touched her inappropriately and also abused her, the official said.

The woman then complained to the company's Human Resource department, he said.

Later, the woman was on leave for a few days and on returning, she complained to the Bandra police on January 9, the official said.

Based on her complaint, offences were registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), he said.

No arrest has been made so far, the official said, adding that efforts were on to trace the accused.