Mumbai Tightens Security Over Bomb Scare, Police Say No Need To Panic

Security was tightened in Mumbai on Saturday after a telephone call was received by Bandra railway police station of a possible bomb attack, railway police commissioner Quiser Khalid tweeted.

He said the caller, who is staying in Dubai with his mother and is of unsound mind, was contacted and all agencies had been alerted about the situation, adding that there was no need to panic or worry.

Last week, this person had called an officer in Gandhidham in Gujarat and given similar information, Mr Khalid said, adding that his relatives had confirmed that the man had a habit of calling and giving such kind of information.