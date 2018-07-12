Film Writer, 32, Dies Allegedly After Jumping Off Mumbai Building

Ravi Shankar Alok, a resident of Seven Bungalows area in Andheri West, ended his life by jumping off from the roof of the building where he lived at around 2 PM on Wednesday, a police official said.

Mumbai | | Updated: July 12, 2018 09:06 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Film Writer, 32, Dies Allegedly After Jumping Off Mumbai Building

A 32-year-old screenplay writer allegedly committed suicide in 7 Bungalows area in Mumbai's Versova

Mumbai: 

A 32-year-old screenplay writer allegedly committed suicide in Mumbai on Wednesday, police said.

Ravi Shankar Alok, a resident of Seven Bungalows area in Andheri West, ended his life by jumping off from the roof of the building where he lived at around 2 PM on Wednesday, a police official said.

Ravi Shankar Alok was reportedly involved in the writing of Nana Patekar-starrer 'Ab Tak Chhappan', he said.

No suicide note was found on his body or in his house, the official added.

As per the preliminary information, he was suffering from depression and was undergoing psychiatric treatment, he said.

Suburban Versova police are conducting further probe.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Ravi Shankar AlokAndheri WestMumbai

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 Price

................................ Advertisement ................................