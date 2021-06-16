Mumbai Records Marginal Rise In Covid Cases With 830 New Infections

Mumbai recorded 830 new COVID-19 cases after 29,588 tests were conducted in last 24 hours.

Mumbai in Maharashtra recorded a marginal rise in COVID-19 cases with 830 new infections being detected in the last 24 hours. The city had recorded 575 cases on Tuesday.

Mumbai has been recording less than 1,000 daily Covid cases since the beginning of this month, while the overall caseload has reached 7,18,513.

The new cases were recorded after 29,588 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The city also recorded 11 deaths due to coronavirus, which brought the total death count to 15,227, while at least 1,300 patients recovered today, bringing the active cases down to 14,907.

The Covid positivity rate in Mumbai stands at 2.80 per cent at present while the recovery rate is 95 per cent.

After a deadly second wave of coronavirus, Mumbai has managed to bring down the daily count of Covid cases and deaths through strict restrictions and lockdowns. The city reported 575 Covid cases and 14 deaths on Tuesday, 530 cases and 19 deaths on Monday and 700 cases and 19 deaths on Sunday.

The city started the unlocking process last week after witnessing a drop in cases as Maharashtra announced a five-step unlock plan. Buses in Mumbai have been allowed to operate at full capacity while film shoots have also been given the nod to resume.

Maharashtra has also seen a drop in new Covid cases and number of deaths this month. However, over the past few days, Maharashtra has been revising its Covid death numbers to reflect data that came in with some lapse of time. This exercise over 12 days had resulted in the state's overall pandemic-related mortality zooming by over 8,800 on Monday.