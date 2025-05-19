India Logs 164 COVID-19 Cases In A Week, Kerala, Maharashtra Lead Tally

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. COVID-19 cases are surging in Hong Kong and Singapore, health officials report. India sees a rise with 164 new cases and 257 active infections reported. Maharashtra reported two deaths; both patients had serious co-morbidities.

The Coronavirus disease of 2019 (COVID-19) appears to be making a comeback with a significant surge in cases across Hong Kong and Singapore, two of Asia's biggest cities. With 164 fresh cases reported since May 12, India, too, is seeing a rise in cases. India currently has 257 active COVID-19 cases, with Kerala, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu leading the number tally.

In the past week, Kerala reported 69 new cases, Maharashtra logged 44 and Tamil Nadu added 34 cases. Maharashtra also reported two deaths, which, according to doctors, are not COVID-19 deaths, but both patients were found to be COVID-19 positive.

COVID-19 In Maharashtra

Maharashtra currently has 56 active COVID-19 cases. Mumbai's King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital recently reported two deaths - a 59-year-old cancer patient and a 14-year-old girl suffering from kidney disease.

Though both patients died of underlying illness, they also tested positive for COVID-19. Questions are being raised on why COVID was not written in the death certificate.

KEM Hospital reportedly didn't hand over the body of a 59-year-old woman to the family. "The woman was cremated at the Bhoiwada crematorium with only two family members, as per protocol," said Anil Kokil, Former Corporator.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) clarified that the two patients died due to serious co-morbidities and not COVID-19. Both patients were brought to Mumbai for treatment from Sindhudurg and Dombivali, it said.

Amid rising cases, Mumbai's healthcare infrastructure has come under scrutiny. Nearly 200 new primary health centers (PHCs) and sub-centers are reportedly unable to function owing to a lack of staff, funds and facilities.

Neha Kadam, Community Health Volunteer at Kasturba Prathmik Kendra in Mumbai, also highlighted the issue of a lack of staff and infrastructure. "Each staff member is responsible for 1,200 homes. The staff does not have a chair to sit on. We have to go on the ground to check on patients. The facilities are not as good as they should be. Preparations should be made given the increasing cases," she said.

The BMC has urged Mumbaikars to be cautious and not to panic. The situation is under control and hospitals are fully prepared, it said.

Very few cases of COVID-19 were reported in Mumbai from January 2025 to April 2025. Some cases have been reported in May, but their number is extremely limited, and no cluster or serious outbreak has been reported so far, BMC said.

Spike In COVID-19 Cases In Hong Kong, Singapore

Health authorities in Hong Kong and Singapore have warned of a spike in COVID-19 cases, as a resurgent wave spreads through Asia. The virus' activity in Hong Kong is now "quite high," Albert Au, head of the Communicable Disease Branch of the city's Center for Health Protection, told local media last week.

Singapore is also on alert. In the COVID-19 update dated May 13, the Ministry of Health said it is monitoring a recent increase. "There is no indication that the variants circulating locally are more transmissible or cause more severe disease compared to previously circulating variants," it noted.

The estimated number of COVID-19 cases in the week of April 27 to May 3, 2025 rose to 14,200 cases, compared to 11,100 cases in the previous week. Over the same period, the average daily COVID-19 hospitalisations rose from 102 to 133.