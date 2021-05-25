Mumbai Records Lowest Deaths Since April 9, 1,037 New Covid Cases

Mumbai Coronavirus update: The recovery rate stands at 94 per cent in Mumbai (File)

Mumbai recorded 1,037 coronavirus cases and 37 deaths (lowest since April 9) in the last 24 hours maintaining a steady decline in infections for the past few days. Maharashtra recorded 24,136 cases and 601 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Almost 21,000 Covid tests were conducted in the financial capital and the positivity rate remained at 4.94 per cent.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared Covid positivity rate below 5 per cent to be within the safe zone. The dip in cases can be attributed to the state-wide lockdown in Maharashtra that has bore the brunt of the deadly second wave of Covid as it swept the country. For now, the lockdown will be in place in the state till June 1.

Mumbai, a densely populated city, saw an upward trend in Covid cases a month ago and reached numbers that left the healthcare system crippled across the country. The Maharashtra capital saw an acute shortage of oxygen but controlled the Covid graph with timely solutions.

The city, central to the country's already battered economy, managed the trajectory of the virus effectively. But it is to be noted that the city has been the epicentre of the virus twice. Mumbai now has over 11,000 oxygen beds, over 2,500 ICU beds and around 1,500 ventilator beds to tackle the outbreak.

The recovery rate stands at 94 per cent in Mumbai and cases are being doubled every 345 days. The city's largest slum Dharavi reported only seven fresh cases.

The city reported over 6.99 lakh infections since the beginning of the pandemic. Out of those, over 6.55 lakh patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals. Over 27,000 Covid cases are active in the city.

Maharashtra has over 3.14 lakh active cases and its positivity rate is much higher than that of its capital at 16.77 per cent. The state has a recovery rate of 92.76 per cent and a fatality rate of 1.61 per cent.