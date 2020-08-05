Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy Rain Batters Mumbai, Hits Rail, Road Transport

Since Monday evening, torrential rains have been pounding the city.

Heavy rains hit parts of Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra on Wednesday, affecting some local train and bus services due to water-logging on rail tracks and roads, officials said.

By evening, winds picked up, reaching upto 70 km per hour. Photos and messages on Twitter gave glimpses of the damage due to the heavy rains and wind gusts.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked people to stay indoors and venture out only for essential work.

Mr Thackeray took stock of the situation and asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to coordinate with the police and railway authorities, health machinery and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to ensure that citizens do not face any hardships.

Since Monday evening, torrential rains have been pounding the city. By the next 10 hours, the city had logged 230 mm of rainfall, making it the heaviest deluge since 2005.

Here are the Updates on Mumbai Rain:

Aug 05, 2020 20:28 (IST) Disaster Response Force rescues passengers from stranded local train in Mumbai

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Wednesday evening rescued some 150 passengers from a local train stranded between Masjid Bunder and Byculla stations on the Central line here, said an official.



As heavy rains lashed Mumbai and tracks got flooded, another local train coming from opposite direction also got stuck near the same spot and a team has been sent to rescue the passengers, the NDRF official said.



The first local train left the CSMT station in south Mumbai but could not move beyond Masjid Bunder. While 150 passengers in this train were rescued, another 100 were still inside, the NDRF official said.



The other local which had come from Karjat got stuck 60 metres outside Masjid Bunder, he said.



Around 60 passengers were inside and a rescue team had been sent, he added.



Aug 05, 2020 20:26 (IST) 3 cranes damaged at Mumbai's port container terminal

Three cranes were damaged at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Container Terminal on Wednesday owing to adverse weather and above normal gusts of wind, the port operator said.



However, there were no injuries and all are safe, a Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) spokesperson said.



"Owing to inclement weather and above normal gusts of wind, there has been damage to three cranes of JNPCT terminal of JN Port. However, there have been no injuries and everyone is safe," the JNPT spokesperson said in a statement.



JNPCT is the largest container terminal in the country.



Exact damage due to the mishap is being ascertained, the statement added.

Aug 05, 2020 20:21 (IST) "Don't leave home unless extremely essential": Mumbai Police

As the city was lashed by incessant rain, the Mumbai police on Wednesday evening issued an alert, asking people not to venture outside unnecessarily.



"We request Mumbaikars to stay indoors and not venture out unless it's extremely essential," the city police tweeted.



"Practice all necessary precautions and do not venture out near the shore or water logged areas. Please #Dial100 in any emergency. Take care & stay safe Mumbai," the cops added.



As heavy rain and gusty winds battered the city, water-logging and incidents of tree collapse were reported from various areas, paralyzing both road and rail traffic.

