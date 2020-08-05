Mumbai Rain In Pics: Damaged DY Patil Stadium, Uprooted Mobile Tower

Mumbai Rains: A tree falls on a truck due to strong winds and rains

Heavy downpour, accompanied by strong winds hit Mumbai and neighbouring areas today, disrupting suburban train and bus services and throwing normal life out of gear.

As per an alert issued by the India Meteorological Department, srong winds could reach up to 70 to 80 km per hour speed and occasionally gust to 100 km per hour in the next three to four hours.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked people to stay indoors and venture out only for essential work.

Firemen and police personnel carry out relief works after an uprooted tree fell on a taxi due to heavy monsoon rains, in Mumbai

The roof of the iconic DY Patil cricket stadium in Navi Mumbai was damaged in strong winds

Relentless rain and high-velocity winds hit the famous Mumbai Chowpatty

A damaged mobile tower collapsed on road due to strong winds and rain, near Old Vashi Creek Bridge in Navi Mumbai

Heavy waterlogging and traffic congestion reported near Wilson College in Girgaon following heavy rainfall in Mumbai