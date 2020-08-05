Waterlogging, Building Damage: Videos Show Severe Mumbai Rain Situation

Mumbai's iconic DY Patil stadium has also been damaged.

The severity of the situation in Mumbai, which has been receiving extremely heavy rainfall coupled with brisk wind, can be best described through the videos emanating from the city that show heavy downpour, crawling traffic amid waist-deep water and buildings that can't cope with the onslaught of the elements.

Mumbai, which is one of the worst sufferers of the coronavirus pandemic, has at its hand one more calamity to deal with - waterlogging. An annual affair during the monsoon season, several roads in the city are filled with waist-deep rainwater, making it difficult for vehicles to move.

This year, the water-logging situation is worse as the city has been receiving much more rainfall than usual. A video shows vehicle wading at snail's speed on a road with water-logging - the sprawling sea running along its length.

In another video, extremely heavy rain with squally wind peels off the tin roof of a building.

Another video shows an uprooted tree fallen on high-tension electrical wires as sparks fly out.

The wind speed at some areas of Mumbai was recorded as high as 107 km per hour. By evening, Mumbai's Colaba area received 22.9 cm rainfall while Santacruz received 8.8 cm rain.

Mumbai has logged 230 mm of rainfall by Monday, which is the highest since 2005, when scores of people had died because of flooding.

At some Mumbai stations, trains couldn't move due to waterlogging.

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray has warned the masses not to venture out amid the downpour and cyclonic winds.

"While we've asked all to stay home, the police and urban/ rural local bodies staff are on streets and are braving the stormy rains. Please stay home and stay put wherever indoors you are across the entire belt receiving rains," he tweeted.

The met department said extremely heavy rainfalls also likely to continue over Mumbai tonight and reduce from tomorrow 6th August. Mumbai and adjoining areas will have rain and winds with speed reaching 70 km per hour is likely to continue till 6th morning and gradually reduce thereafter, the department said.