Schools Shut, Rescue Teams On Standby As Mumbai Braces For Heavy Rain

Mumbai will receive record amount of rain for September, surpassing the 920 mm it received in 1954

Schools and colleges in Mumbai have been closed today after heavy rain was predicted for Mumbai and neighbouring areas. "In view of heavy rainfall forecasts, as a precautionary measure, holiday is declared for all schools & junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane and Konkan regions for 19 Sep 2019," Education Minister Ashish Shelar tweeted, adding that district collectors in other parts of the state had been asked to take similar decisions based on local conditions.

The weather office had earlier forecast "extremely heavy rainfall" for Mumbai and Raigad district over the next 48 hours and issued a Red Alert. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has kept disaster management teams on standby. Three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have also been placed on standby.

The city's civic body has warned residents to be wary of the weather and avoid venturing into the sea or water-logged areas.

"Heavy rainfall today & extremely Heavy Rainfall warning in Mumbai City & Suburbs for the next 24 hrs, issued by #IMD . We request #Mumbaikars to avoid venturing around the sea & into water logged areas. Please take care and be careful. For any assistance #Dial1916," the civic body tweeted.

This season's monsoon has been characterised by exceptionally heavy rainfall in short spells, leading to a breakdown in normal life in Mumbai on three occasions.

In July heavy rain led to a SpiceJet plane skidding off the runway at Mumbai airport and getting stuck in the mud

The city is likely to receive a record amount of rainfall this season.

It has received 3,475.2 mm so far, with the current record at 3,759.7 from the 1958 monsoon season. Mumbai will also set a new record for rainfall in September, with only 6 mm required to cross the 920 mm received in 1954.

All this is despite the 15-day delay in the onset of the monsoon in June.

Mumbai suburbs received heavy rain on Wednesday night. Versova recorded 50 mm in three hours, according to KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director-General (Meteorology), IMD Mumbai.

In addition, Palghar and Thane regions are also expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. Alerts have been sounded in those areas with district administrations keeping a close watch, especially on low-lying areas that are prone to flooding.

Railway authorities are closely monitoring the weather, with heavy rainfall often resulting in train schedules being affected.

A high tide of 3.89 metres is expected at 2.29 pm and officials hope there will be a break in rainfall around that time. Mumbai's unique drainage system sees gates shut at high tide to prevent sea water entering the city, which depends on artificial pumps at this time. Heavy rains coinciding at high tide usually spells trouble for the nation's financial capital.

